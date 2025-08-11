Jalen Milroe's first outing ranked among NFL's best rookie QB debuts
Guessing which quarterback prospects are going to work out in the NFL and which ones are going to bomb is a tricky business, but so far most of the high-profile names from this year's draft class have gotten off to a strong start - even if it's only been one week of preseason games,
The most-impressive rookie QB debut came from Jaxson Dart, who looks to already be putting pressure on the New York Giants to start him over former Seattle Seahawks star Russell WIlson. Shedeur Sanders also looked very sharp against an admittedly putrid Carolina Panthers defense.
According to an analysis by CBS Sports, Cam Miller of the Raiders put in the third-best rookie performance this past week, as he lit up Seattle's third-string defense last Thursday night. After Miller, Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe came in fourth place on their list.
Jalen Milroe debut ranked 4th among rookie QBs
"If you didn't watch Milroe at Alabama, his mobility is probably what stood out to you most in his Seahawks debut... However, it's Milroe's arm that will make or break his NFL career. Most of his pass attempts on the night were modest, high-percentage throws. That said, he did have a really impressive throw to fellow rookie Ricky White III, where he threaded the needle over the middle of the field. He's still extremely raw as a passer, but it's throws like the one above that give him a sky-high ceiling, especially if he starts to hit them with regularity."
Milroe played the entire second half against Pete Carroll's Raiders and looked to already be an elite rushing threat for a quarterback. He also showed off plenty of zip on his short and intermediate throws and avoided making any big mistakes.
We didn't get to see Milroe unleash the full power of his arm with any deep pass attempts, but perhaps we'll get to this coming weekend as Seattle hosts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Milroe may not see as much playing time, as Sam Darnold and the rest of the first-string offense is expected to get at least some action against KC.
The best look we're likely to get at Milroe will probably come in the Seahawks' preseason finale on the road against the Green Bay Packers. A strong outing there may give him a case to supplant Drew Lock as the team's primary backup behind Darnold.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from preseason debut against Raiders
Seahawks troll Ashton Jeanty after huge half from George Holani
How Pete Carroll pranked Seahawks K Jason Myers in his return
Insider: Veteran Seahawks WR ‘hasn’t made any’ plays at camp