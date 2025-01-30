Seahawks' Klint Kubiak Aiming to Reunite With Saints QB Coach
With Klint Kubiak signing on as their new offensive coordinator, the Seattle Seahawks have targeted a familiar face to pair with their new play caller as they begin assembling their coaching staff for the 2025 season.
According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, the Seahawks requested and were granted an interview with Saints quarterback coach Andrew Janocko for the same position. Currently, Charles London remains under contract as the team's quarterbacks coach, but he already had been linked to the Browns offensive coordinator opening earlier in the offseason and likely will be on the way out.
Jumping right into coaching after a four-year college career at Pittsburgh, Janocko spent one year as a graduate assistant at Rutgers before joining the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coach from 2012 to 2013. The Vikings eventually hired him as a quality control coach in 2015 and he remained on coach Mike Zimmer's staff for seven seasons, sporting a number of different hats from assistant line coach to quarterback coach.
Most notably, while Kubiak coached quarterbacks in Minnesota during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Janocko served as an assistant line coach and receivers coach, working with star wideout Justin Jefferson as a rookie in 2021. Once Kubiak earned the promotion to offensive coordinator in 2021, he slid into the quarterback coach role, helping Kirk Cousins throw for 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.
Dismissed by the Vikings along with the rest of Zimmer's staff after the 2021 campaign, Janocko latched on with the Bears as a quarterback coach for two years, primarily working with former first-round pick Justin Fields during that time. He reunited with Kubiak last season, taking on the same role with the Saints, where Derek Carr started off hot before suffering a season-ending broken hand.
Under Janocko's tutelage, Carr finished in the top 10 among quarterbacks in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating despite missing seven games due to injury. Rookie Spencer Rattler also made solid progress after stepping in for Carr in the second half, throwing for over 200 yards in each of New Orleans' final two games and nearly knocking Tampa Bay out of the playoffs in the season finale.
If the Seahawks ultimately hire Janocko, his familiarity with Kubiak will be a major boon for coach Mike Macdonald's staff. His previous work with Cousins also should be beneficial for both starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell, who each remain under contract in 2025, while his prior experience with Fields and Rattler would set him up to be a solid fit to team with an incoming rookie as well if the team opts to go that route.
Aside from Janocko, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if Kubiak tries to lure several other coaches from the Saints staff, including long-time NFL offensive line coach John Benton and three-time Super Bowl winner Rick Dennison. More news on potential hirings should come in the next several days as the Seahawks look to assemble their staff before the NFL combine next month.
