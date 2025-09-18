Marshawn Lynch shares high praise for rising star on Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch doesn't play anymore, but he certainly still has his eye on the team. In keeping an eye on them, he's realized something. One of the current players is far too underrated and should actually be considered one of the best at his position.
Marshawn Lynch thinks Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already one of the best WRs
You probably wouldn't consider Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the best receivers in football, but he's building a case to be considered. Already, former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch is fully aboard the hype train.
"He’s already putting himself in those conversations," Lynch said via DJ Siddiqi of Escapist Magazine. "You get a little bit more seasoning on him, and then it will be undeniable."
Right now, Smith-Njigba is a great receiver. The potential is through the roof as well. Lynch said he "likes where he's going" since he's still a young player. Smith-Njigba is only in his third season in the NFL.
"When it clicks for him as a true professional, he’s going to be something to deal with, because he’s already a problem now. When you step into that arena and you can play that game in slow motion physically and mentally, that’s how you separate yourself," the former back added.
In classic Lynch fashion, he told anyone who disagrees about JSN's place amongst the NFL's elite to check the stats. "Well s**t, if you just look at the numbers, the numbers prove that," he told Escapist Magazine.
For now, Smith-Njigba does not have the reputation of a Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, or AJ Brown. But the way things have gone up to this point, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the former Ohio State wide receiver earned a spot in that club.
Lynch also said he loves the receiver's "ability to get open." Smith-Njigba is in the top 25 in average yards of separation, averaging 3.5 yards. When he runs a route, he's probably going to get open. He's also second in receiving yards, so clearly, Smith-Njigba is making the most of his open chances. The more he does that, the better his case to prove Lynch right will be.
