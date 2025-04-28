Seahawks lock up starting LT through 2026
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider avoided questions regarding starting left tackle Charles Cross's fifth-year option as recently as Saturday following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. On Monday, however, the team picked it up, locking Cross with Seattle through the 2026 season.
Schneider and the Seahawks only had until May 1 to decide how they were going to approach Cross's future. The fifth-year option for Cross is projected to be $17.56 million, per Over The Cap. It's a price well worth paying for the most consistent player along Seattle's offensive line the last two seasons.
Cross has missed just three games since he was drafted, not quite living up to his No. 9 overall draft position but also proving to be durable, reliable blindside protection for former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith before he was traded this offseason. The Seahawks don't have a backup plan at left tackle, either, which makes him that much more valuable to the roster.
Even though he hasn't even made a Pro Bowl yet, the Seahawks have to find some level of consistency up front. Cross and 2022 third-round tackle Abraham Lucas are the senior members of the team's offensive line room. Allowing Cross to hit free agency after this season may only compound Seattle's problems, just as they may finally be improving.
The Seahawks spent three of their 11 draft picks on offensive linemen, headlined by former North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel (No. 18 overall). Seattle also picked guard Bryce Cabeldue (192nd overall) out of Kansas and former Iowa offensive tackle Mason Richman (234th overall).
With the offensive line training camp battles about to be as competitive as they have been in years, it was the right time to provide Cross some security. It also helps the Seahawks, as they can keep evaluating him for two more years before deciding how big of a contract they want to give him beyond 2026.
