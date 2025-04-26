Seahawks get decent grade for versatile Round 6 OL
The Seattle Seahawks are dipping back into the offensive line pool in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
After taking Grey Zabel with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round, the Seahawks are continuing to add into the trenches by choosing Kansas offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue with the No. 192 overall pick.
Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski graded the pick and gave the Seahawks a "C" for the move.
"The Seattle Seahawks began their draft by selecting the class’ most versatile blocker in North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel," Sobleski wrote.
"He’ll likely settle at guard. The inclusion of Kansas’ Bryce Cabeldue provides guard/tackle flexibility. Left tackle Charles Cross should be looking for a massive contract extension, while Abe Lucas’ injury history at right tackle is a tad scary. The Seahawks needed more than one new blocker and have gotten two (so far)."
Cabeldue gives the team some depth at a position of need, and although he won't start, he could have a chance to be a backup on the 53-man roster.
His spot on the team for the upcoming season isn't guaranteed, but if he has a strong training camp, he could fixture into the team's interior offensive line plans.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes that the Seahawks got Cabeldue at a good value, grading him as a fourth or fifth-round prospect.
"Collegiate right tackle who is built like a guard and should make the move inside as a pro. Cabeldue is not much of a knee-bender but he’s low-cut, which helps him maximize his balance. He has good pop on contact and can maul his way to wins," Zierlein wrote.
"He’s more athletic than expected inside the box, but his range as a blocker will trail off. He plays with an attacking mindset and takes the action to opponents, but he needs to play with inside hands to minimize his lack of length in pass pro. He projects as a backup guard and his toughness plays in his favor."
Cabeldue will now join the Seahawks at OTA's as he works towards making the team.
