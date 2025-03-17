Seahawks lose former first-round slot CB to Dolphins
Two days after adding depth at cornerback, the Seattle Seahawks couldn't retain one of the veterans at that position.
Former 2016 first-round pick Artie Burns agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal Monday, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. It's a homecoming for Burns, who played at the University of Miami and was born and raised in the area.
Burns played the last three seasons with Seattle, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster. He had the most impact in 2023, appearing in 14 games (one start) and compiling 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections.
Entering the 2024 season, Burns took starting snaps with Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon in the preseason. Burns played in four games last season but endured multiple injuries, including a toe injury that put him on injured reserve in mid-October.
In Burns' absence, Josh Jobe emerged as Seattle's third cornerback. Jobe played 10 games and made six starts, totaling 37 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception, eventually re-signing with the Seahawks this offseason to potentially continue in that role.
Former New Orleans Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles signed with the Seahawks on Saturday, which made up for the loss of Tre Brown to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, Seattle may have to look to the draft to fill Burns' place.
Seattle's cornerback room had a strong finish to the 2024 season, and the team also has former Auburn corner Nehemiah Pritchett entering his second season. Pritchett was a fifth-round pick in last year's draft and appeared in 10 games, mostly on special teams.
It's unclear whether the Seahawks pursued Burns, who has been injury-prone, or merely allowed him to walk in free agency.
The details of Burns' compensation with the Dolphins are currently unknown, so he may have wanted more than Seattle was willing to offer. Burns also may have simply wanted to return home.
