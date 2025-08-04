Seahawks place promising safety on IR, add depth at key position
The Seattle Seahawks made multiple moves to tweak their roster on Monday as a result of new injuries, the team announced. Seattle placed safety AJ Finley on injured reserve and signed linebacker Michael Dowell and long snapper Zach Triner. Undrafted rookie Seth Coleman was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.
Finley sustained a knee injury in the team's practice on Saturday, and according to Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle, initial evaluations were not positive. Monday's move suggests Finley could be out the entire 2025 season after the 2023 undrafted free agent was just starting to find a home with the Seahawks.
Triner's signing is also the result of Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll's back injury, which emerged on Saturday. At the time, head coach Mike Macdonald said Stoll's "back locked up" and "he may or may not be ready for the game next week," per Boyle. Stoll has been with the Seahawks since 2023.
Seattle hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in the team's first preseason game, and the timing of this signing provides the Seahawks with a backup option if Stoll is unable to play.
Triner, 34, went undrafted out of Assumption University in 2015, but didn't stick with an NFL team until two years later. He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, but was also with the Denver Broncos for a short stint earlier this offseason. Triner spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2019-24, winning Super Bowl LV with the team in 2021.
Dowell was on Seattle's practice squad last season after going undrafted out of Miami of Ohio. He was a safety in college, but the Seahawks moved him to linebacker almost immediately after signing him last offseason. Dowell was waived following the 2025 NFL Draft, but now returns to the Emerald City.
Coleman was an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, competing in a deep edge-rusher group that included three other UDFAs competing for snaps. The team is without Uchenna Nwosu at the top of the depth chart, but they have plenty of solid prospects in the middle and back end of the group.
Seattle and Las Vegas kickoff at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 7. It will be the first time former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith return to Lumen Field as members of the Raiders.
