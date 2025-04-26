Seahawks projected safety depth chart after selecting freak athlete Nick Emmanwori
Mike Macdonald got his guy. Following a trade with the Tennessee Titans, the Seattle Seahawks selected Nick Emmanwori with the third pick in the second round of the NFL Draft (No. 35 overall). Emmanwori was considered one of the best athletes in the draft and was the top-ranked safety by ESPN.
Despite that, Emmanwori watched George safety Malaki Starks come off the board ahead of him in the first round, heading to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27 overall. Seattle knew Emmanwori wouldn't be on the board much longer, and definitely not 18 picks into the second round, when they picked next.
Thus, Seahawks general manager John Schneider gave up a second- (No. 52) and third-round pick (No. 82) to trade up and snag a player who could be a long-term starter under Macdonald. Emmanwori blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, posting a 4.38 40-yard dash, 43-inch vertical jump and a broad jump mark of 11'6. His 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame only adds to the intrigue around Emmanwori as a potential top-end NFL box safety.
But will Emmanwori be a Day 1 starter for the Seahawks? Or will he need time to develop behind 2024 starters Julian Love and Coby Bryant? Here's Seattle's projected safety depth chart to begin the 2025 season.
Note: Macdonald has stated in the past that his scheme doesn't use the typical "free safety" and "strong safety" positions. Both players are hybrid safeties, and a third safety is often used. Thus, we will use "Safety 1" and "Safety 2" to split the group into those who are more likely to rotate in for another.
Seahawks projected safety depth chart
*denotes priority third rotational safety
Safety 1: Julian Love, D'Anthony Bell, Ty Okada
Safety 2: Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori*, AJ Finley, Jerrick Reed II
Emmanwori doesn't have to be a Day 1 starter, and might not be ready to be one. He's already a polished player, but his overall coverage skills may take some time to develop.
Beginning the season behind Coby Bryant as the team's third safety would give Emmanwori a chance to get up to speed with the NFL at a gradual pace before potentially stepping into a starting role late in the season or in 2026.
