Stock up, stock down: What we learned from Seahawks OTAs, minicamp
The veterans have begun summer vacation. The rookies are sticking around for some extra work. As of Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks have finished organized team activities and mandatory minicamp — the first big step in their offseason preparation.
With no pads, some positions are hard to evaluate. The offensive and defensive linemen, specifically, can only work through technique and scheme reps, and the running backs can't fully display their skills with no contact. Defenders also can't make tackles, so most of their reps are about making the correct reads and reacting accordingly.
Still, there are bits of information that can be extracted from these practices. Whether it's the health of a player, the accuracy of a quarterback, the route-running and hands of a receiver or the instincts of a defender, it's all important to projecting how these players will perform in training camp.
Here are three players trending up after the first stage of the offseason, and three players trending down.
Stock Up
RT Abraham Lucas
After becoming the clear starter as a rookie in 2022, the last two seasons have been rough for Lucas. He's played in just 13 games, and not all of those were complete appearances. However, heading into 2025, Lucas has been participating fully and is back with the first team offense.
Lucas had knee surgery after the 2023 season, which limited his play again in 2024. He's expected to step back in as the full-time starter this upcoming season barring any setbacks. Lucas said he feels "night and day" better, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.
QB Jalen Milroe
Milroe may be trending up the most of any player currently on the roster. According to multiple reports, the rookie third-round passer has already made a huge jump from OTAs to minicamp. That could be because of all the extra work Milroe is putting in, showing up to the practice field at 4:30 a.m. to get extra scheme-specific work with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system.
The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell reported the last two minicamp practices were Milroe's "best so far," drilling both short passes in the middle of the field and downfield. Milroe capped off minicamp with a touchdown pass to rookie undrafted free agent tight end Marshall Lang, per Bell.
DB Nick Emmanwori
Though he was drafted as a safety, Emmanwori's stock is rising at a number of other spots in Seattle's defense. Head coach Mike Macdonald is experimenting with Emmanwori's unique athleticism at 6-3, 220 pounds, plugging him in all over the defense, per Bell.
"The rookie second-round pick practiced at safety. He did outside-linebacker drills, and at times lined up with Ernest Jones as the defense’s only linebackers in scrimmages," Bell wrote of Emmanwori's versatile usage during minicamp. "Emmanwori was the nickel defensive back inside. He defended tight ends and wide receivers. He blitzed, multiple times forcing Darnold to lawn-dart throws into the turf. He defended tight ends and wide receivers."
Plugging in at multiple spots will allow Emmanwori to get on the field sooner than later with Coby Bryant and Julian Love leading the safety room. Sort of like Milroe on offense, Emmanwori can immediately be the secret weapon of the Seahawks' defense. We'll only keep learning more about Macdonald's plans with the second-round rookie once training camp begins.
Stock Down
RB Kenneth Walker III
Walker isn't landing here because of poor play, but rather because he hasn't been able to play. The oft-injured former second-round pick has a minor ankle issue but is expected back for training camp, Macdonald said. Still, it's concerning to see Walker already hurt in a prove-it season where the Seahawks must decide if they want to offer him a contract extension.
Heading into his third season, Walker has never played a full 17-game campaign and was limited to just 11 games in 2024. That also made last season by far his worst thus far (573 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns), and he needs a bounce-back in 2025. It's early, but he's not off to a good start.
WR Tory Horton
Another injury-related trend, rookie wide receiver Tory Horton was a full participant in OTAs after missing most of his final college season at Colorado State. In minicamp, however, he remained on the sidelines. It's unclear whether the injury he's currently managing is related to his previous knee issue.
Horton and the team may just be cautious. He's expected to have an immediate role in some capacity on offense, and could factor into return responsibilities as well.
G Sataoa Laumea
Laumea finished last season as Seattle's starting right guard. He's now projected to be the backup left guard behind rookie first-round pick Grey Zabel based on where he's seeing the most reps. The right guard competition appears to be mostly focused between second-year former third-round pick Christian Haynes and 2023 fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford.
Bradford began last season as the starting right guard, but injuries held him out the latter part of the season. He will have to earn that role once again. Laumea may factor into that competition during training camp, but he doesn't appear to be a favorite to win the job.
