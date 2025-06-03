All Seahawks

NFL insider claims Steelers don't care ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf skipping OTAs

A former Seattle Seahawks star is absent from his new team's organized team activities.

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf hasn't been present at any of the Pittsburgh Steelers' three organized team activities sessions thus far. Metcalf joins edge rusher T.J. Watt as the team's two superstars who have been absent thus far.

However, despite handing Metcalf a brand new five-year, $150 million contract after trading for him in early March, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac doesn't believe Metcalf's absence is a concern to the franchise. Metcalf's absence obviously isn't contract-related, but it is curious he isn't there for the first stage of his first offseason with the club even though it is voluntary at this point.

"I fully believe the Steelers don't really care that he's not here for OTAs," Dulac told Pittsburgh radio station 102.5 DVE on Monday, according to the Steelers Depot. "I don't think it's a big deal to them at all."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrate
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrate after Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Dulac added that the organization wants Metcalf present for mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10. Metcalf missing the first mandatory offseason activities would be a reason for concern. For now, however, he's likely communicated with the team why he isn't there.

Metcalf was dealt to Pittsburgh for a 2025 second-round pick and a late-round pick swap after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks. He was originally a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019, amassing 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in his career with the Seahawks.

During that span, Metcalf made two Pro Bowls and was a Second Team All-Pro in 2020 after totaling a career-high 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. He never reached those heights in any of the four following seasons, however.

Pittsburgh now expects Metcalf to step in as a true No. 1 wide receiver after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in early May. Metcalf will share a wide receiver room with veteran Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III as the other projected starters.

