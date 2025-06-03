NFL insider claims Steelers don't care ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf skipping OTAs
Former Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf hasn't been present at any of the Pittsburgh Steelers' three organized team activities sessions thus far. Metcalf joins edge rusher T.J. Watt as the team's two superstars who have been absent thus far.
However, despite handing Metcalf a brand new five-year, $150 million contract after trading for him in early March, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac doesn't believe Metcalf's absence is a concern to the franchise. Metcalf's absence obviously isn't contract-related, but it is curious he isn't there for the first stage of his first offseason with the club even though it is voluntary at this point.
"I fully believe the Steelers don't really care that he's not here for OTAs," Dulac told Pittsburgh radio station 102.5 DVE on Monday, according to the Steelers Depot. "I don't think it's a big deal to them at all."
Dulac added that the organization wants Metcalf present for mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 10. Metcalf missing the first mandatory offseason activities would be a reason for concern. For now, however, he's likely communicated with the team why he isn't there.
Metcalf was dealt to Pittsburgh for a 2025 second-round pick and a late-round pick swap after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks. He was originally a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019, amassing 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in his career with the Seahawks.
During that span, Metcalf made two Pro Bowls and was a Second Team All-Pro in 2020 after totaling a career-high 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. He never reached those heights in any of the four following seasons, however.
Pittsburgh now expects Metcalf to step in as a true No. 1 wide receiver after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in early May. Metcalf will share a wide receiver room with veteran Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III as the other projected starters.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks OTAs: Multiple offensive line surprises emerge on Day 4
Seahawks OTAs: Hyped rookie draft picks still unsigned 4 practices in
Seahawks insider: Trey Hendrickson trade would make defense elite
Big and physical cornerback named Seahawks’ most exciting UDFA