Seahawks Rule Out Abraham Lucas For Season Finale at Rams
Bringing an early end to another injury-plagued season, the Seattle Seahawks won't have starting right tackle Abraham Lucas in the lineup when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to close out the 2024 campaign.
Dealing with a new abdomen injury, Lucas didn't practice at all this week and with the Seahawks being eliminated from playoff contention a week ago, it's a wise move not to force the issue and play the third-year tackle in a meaningless game at well below 100 percent. It remains to be seen who will start in his place, but veteran Stone Forsythe and rookie Mike Jerrell both will be available as options to jump into the lineup for the finale.
Missing more than half of Seattle's games for a second straight year, Lucas opened the season on the PUP list coming off of offseason knee surgery and didn't return to action until a Week 11 road win over San Francisco. He started each of the past seven games, allowing 17 pressures and two sacks while not being flagged for a single penalty, as the team posted a 5-2 record with him back in the lineup.
As far as silver linings go, Lucas should be afforded a normal offseason without rehabbing, setting the stage for him to be ready to roll for the start of the season next August as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
In addition to Lucas being sidelined on Sunday, the Seahawks will also be without third-year cornerback Josh Jobe, who injured his knee during a Week 17 win over the Bears. After being signed to the practice squad in September, he vaulted into the starting lineup in Week 7 and performed quite well, allowing only a 60 percent completion rate and one touchdown in coverage while producing an interception and five pass breakups.
With Jobe ruled out, Tre Brown likely will receive the start opposite of Riq Woolen in what could potentially be his final game in a Seahawk uniform. Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett should also be active, while veteran Artie Burns may be a candidate to elevate from the practice squad if necessary.
Closing out Seattle's final Friday injury report of the season, rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II received a questionable designation with a back issue. If he isn't able to play, Quinton Bohanna or Brandon Pili could be elevated from the practice squad for extra depth in the trenches on defense, while Roy Robertson-Harris stands to see more snaps in his absence.
