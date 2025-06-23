NFL insider: Seahawks second-round pick wants 'fully guaranteed deal'
NFL teams trying to get their second-round picks signed to rookie deals are having more trouble than ever before in 2025. The Seattle Seahawks are no exception as they try to get No. 35 overall pick Nick Emmanwori and Elijah Arroyo, the 50th pick, under contract.
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are to blame for that in some ways, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, as they handed out full guaranteed deals to the first two picks of the second round — setting a new standard for selections just outside the first round. Since Emmanwori was the third pick of the second round, he appears to be standing his ground to get a similar deal.
"The second-round contract kerfuffle is interesting," Breer wrote. "The 33rd and 34th picks, Cleveland Browns LB Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans WR Jayden Higgins, got fully guaranteed contracts, a first for guys outside the first round. Higgins got his May 8, Schwesinger got his May 9. And no other second-round pick has signed since.
"Obviously, now the 35th pick, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, and his agent want a fully guaranteed deal. Since Cleveland gave Schwesinger one, I’d imagine the Browns’ pick at No. 36, running back Quinshon Judkins, wants one, too. And so on and so forth."
Breer didn't touch on why Arroyo is holding off from signing, but it's likely based on waiting to see what the players drafted ahead of him are getting. If players like Emmanwori — early second-round picks — continue getting fully guaranteed deals, it could get to where Arroyo is demanding one as well. He will likely wait until then.
Luckily for the Seahawks, Emmanwori and Arroyo both practiced during the offseason program, participating in rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. They didn't have to participate without being under contract, but opted to do so anyway.
At the very least, that suggests contract discussions are remaining positive between the parties, and hopefully Seattle will be able to get the pair of second-rounders signed by training camp. If they are not practicing at that point, that would be a reason for concern.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs