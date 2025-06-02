Seahawks OTAs: Hyped rookie draft picks still unsigned 4 practices in
The Seattle Seahawks are now four practices into their voluntary organized team activities, with the 2025 roster getting their first reps together — rookie draft picks included. However, even though they've been on the practice field, two of the team's top rookies still haven't signed their first NFL contracts.
Second-round picks Nick Emmanwori (No. 35 overall) and Elijah Arroyo (No. 50) have yet to sign on the dotted line. They are the final two of Seattle's 11 total draft selections that haven't signed their rookie deals. Despite this, Emmanwori and Arroyo both practiced in the first open session of OTAs on Monday, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.
There's no reason for panic, as Arroyo and Emmanwori are likely still working on the details of their contracts with the team. The fact they are on the field means any rookie holdouts are unlikely. It is always curious, however, when some players take longer to sign their first deals upon being drafted.
The most extreme case in recent Seahawks history was when 2023 No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon held out until the start of training camp, making him the final first-round pick that year to sign his rookie deal. The sticking point at the time was when Witherspoon would receive a larger portion of his signing bonus.
It's unclear what details Emmanwori and Arroyo may be negotiating with the Seahawks. But it is encouraging that they are still practicing with the team to stay on track learning the schemes.
Third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe was the last player to sign his deal, finalizing his terms with Seattle on May 20. The Seahawks made quick work of first-round guard Grey Zabel's deal, ensuring there would be no controversy there as offseason activities began ramping up.
Emmanwori and Arroyo have quickly been hyped as potentially the team's most exciting rookies, with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak even forecasting a possible DK Metcalf-like role for the former Miami tight end. From the Emmanwori angle, the comparisons to Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor have been the most fascinating to hypothesize.
Ensuring the pair are signed before training camp has to be at the top of the list for Seahawks general manager John Schneider. That's just under two months away.
