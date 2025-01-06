Seahawks Sign 11 Players to Futures Contracts
The Seattle Seahawks ended their season on Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, and they are already preparing for the 2025 campaign one day later.
Seattle signed 11 players to reserve/future contracts on Monday (commonly referred to as futures contracts) to secure the rights of multiple practice squad players ahead of the offseason. All of the players were on the Seahawks' practice squad at the end of the regular season.
Futures contracts restrict players from negotiating with other teams during the offseason, and they don't count against the current 53-man roster Seattle ended the season with. Instead, they will count against the 90-man roster limit for next season once the new League Year begins on March 12.
Players signed to futures contracts:
* denotes International Pathway Program player
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- LB Michael Dowell
- LB Tyreke Smith
- CB Tyler Hall
- CB Ryan Cooper
- CB Damarion Williams
- DE Kenneth Odumegwu*
- S Ty Okada
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- C Mike Novitsky
- WR Cornell Powell
It was a defense-heavy group, with only two offensive players among the list. The Seahawks may have more moves of this kind in mind over the coming days, however.
Novitsky, Dowell, Cooper and Sheriff were all rookies in 2024 and will have a chance to earn a 53-man roster spot in 2025 when training camp begins in July. Okada, Sheriff and Bohanna all appeared in regular season games this season.
Okada, who just completed his second season in the NFL, was thrust into action when Seattle's safety room was decimated by injuries. He appeared in four games and played 25 defensive snaps in Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers, recording two total tackles.
Sheriff was a preseason favorite but didn't make Seattle's initial 53-man roster. He was picked up by the Carolina Panthers and appeared in one game before returning to the Seahawks. Sheriff didn't play any defensive snaps for Seattle this season, but he played eight special teams snaps in Week 6.
These signings indicate these are the players on the Seahawks' practice squad they may decide to continue to develop next season. Seattle at least wants to continue evaluating them in the offseason program.
