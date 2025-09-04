All Seahawks

Seahawks sign key offensive lineman Abe Lucas to contract extension

Seattle Seahawks' right tackle Abe Lucas has signed a three-year, $46 million contract extension.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
When the Seattle Seahawks line up against the San Francisco 49ers to open the 2025 NFL season at Lumen Field, they'll have a new quarterback and a newly-minted offensive lineman.

The Seahawks locked up one of Sam Darnold's primary protectors on Thursday morning, signing right tackle Abe Lucas to a three-year, $46 million contract extension. Lucas, drafted in the third round in 2022, was set to become a free agent after the season.

On an offensive line considered to be one of Seattle's biggest weaknesses, keeping Lucas long-term is a shrewd move by general manager John Schneider. Lucas started 16 games as a rookie and has been, at times, dominant when healthy.

But over the last two years, various injuries have limited him to only 13 games.

While Darnold attempts to prove his resurrection in Minnesota last season was not fluke, Pro Football Focus has tabbed the offensive line as the Seahawks' weakest position and Sportsnaut has named the guy playing next to Lucas - right guard Anthony Bradford - as the team's weakest starter.

The Seahawks are underdogs to the Niners Sunday afternoon in an early-season showdown that could prove vitally important when a division champion is crowned in January.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers in 2024
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers in 2024 / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Published
