Seahawks' Sam Darnold given shockingly low Fantasy Football ranking for Week 1
Other than the always rabid 12s, there simply isn't a lot of love for the Seattle Seahawks this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite playing at home at Lumen Field, the Seahawks are underdogs to a Niners team coming off a 6-11 season.
While the experts aren't predicting a Seattle win in Week 1, at least one group of Fantasy Football analysts is also suggesting it will be a good week to rest the Seahawks' players on your roster.
MORE: No difference between Seahawks' QB Sam Darnold and Geno Smith according to NFL insider
The folks at Bleacher Report have released their Fantasy Football rankings for Week 1 and we had to scan down a while to find any Seahawks. First and foremost, quarterback Sam Darnold is ranked 26th out of 32. While reigning MVP Josh Allen is ranked 1st in the Buffalo Bills' Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, only the Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones, Cleveland Browns' Joe Flacco, New York Giants' Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to put up worse passing stats than Darnold.
MORE: PFF analyst details Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's biggest weakness
The rest of the Seahawks' weaponry doesn't fare much better, with running backs Kenneth Walker slotted 15th and backup Zach Charbonnet 36th. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (13th) is Seattle's best bet to score Fantasy points, while teammate Cooper Kupp is way down the list at No. 44.
For what it's worth, B/R ranks ex-Seahawks' receiver DK Metcalf as the 28th-best option for Week 1.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jarran Reed has 3 words to describe Derick Hall & DeMarcus Lawrence
Seahawks have three of the NFL’s top 25 free agents going into 2026
ESPN names Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo a fantasy league winner
PFF names loaded Seahawks secondary their greatest roster strength