Seahawks' Sam Darnold given shockingly low Fantasy Football ranking for Week 1

According to one group of Fantasy Football analysts, Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold is only the 26th-best starting option in Week 1.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts following a rushing touchdown by a teammate against the Kansas City Chiefs / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Other than the always rabid 12s, there simply isn't a lot of love for the Seattle Seahawks this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite playing at home at Lumen Field, the Seahawks are underdogs to a Niners team coming off a 6-11 season.

While the experts aren't predicting a Seattle win in Week 1, at least one group of Fantasy Football analysts is also suggesting it will be a good week to rest the Seahawks' players on your roster.

The folks at Bleacher Report have released their Fantasy Football rankings for Week 1 and we had to scan down a while to find any Seahawks. First and foremost, quarterback Sam Darnold is ranked 26th out of 32. While reigning MVP Josh Allen is ranked 1st in the Buffalo Bills' Sunday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, only the Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones, Cleveland Browns' Joe Flacco, New York Giants' Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to put up worse passing stats than Darnold.

The rest of the Seahawks' weaponry doesn't fare much better, with running backs Kenneth Walker slotted 15th and backup Zach Charbonnet 36th. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (13th) is Seattle's best bet to score Fantasy points, while teammate Cooper Kupp is way down the list at No. 44.

For what it's worth, B/R ranks ex-Seahawks' receiver DK Metcalf as the 28th-best option for Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) greets Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) greets Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

