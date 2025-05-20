Seahawks sign speedy WR with kick return specialist potential
It's no surprise the Seattle Seahawks are continuing to try out different wide receiver options now that DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are no longer playing for the team. The franchise made another undrafted free agent addition on Tuesday.
Seattle signed former Georgia Tech and UNC wide receiver Nate McCollum, who previously participated in rookie minicamp with the New York Giants but was left unsigned. The Seahawks waived offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu to make room on the 90-man roster. Aumavae-Laulu signed a future contract with the team in February.
McCollum, listed at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, played three seasons at Georgia Tech before playing his final two college seasons at UNC. In his five-year career, he totaled 143 catches for 1,521 yards and five touchdowns, posting his best season with Georgia Tech in 2022 (60 catches, 655 yards, 3 touchdowns).
But McCollum also served as a kick returner for UNC in 2024, racking up 448 return yards on 17 attempts (26.4 yards per return). That could be where Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh plan to utilize him over the next few months to test his viability.
That would likely pit McCollum against rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton and veteran pass-catcher Steven Sims in a competition for kick return duties. However, even if he excels there, it'll be hard for him to crack the roster after the team spent draft capital on Horton.
McCollum was never a high-volume receiver at either of his college stops, so a role on offense seems farfetched. It's possible, though, that McCollum becomes a surprise of training camp with his smaller, agile build. Sims has a similar skill set and play style, but McCollum will indeed be the shortest wide receiver on Seattle's roster.
