Seahawks 2025 UDFA, rookie mini camp invite tracker
The Seattle Seahawks made 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, their largest rookie class since 2019. But the work isn't done — NFL teams will now turn their attention to the top remaining rookies who weren't selected in the draft. Seattle has a rich history of finding quality undrafted free agents who have gone on to have long careers with the team.
In addition to UDFA signings, the Seahawks will be inviting players to their rookie minicamp in May. Here's a list of all the players Seattle has targeted since the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday.
LSU CB Zy Alexander
The Seahawks kicked off their UDFA search by signing LSU cornerback Zy Alexander, per The Advocate's Wilson Alexander.
Villanova DB Isas Waxter
Villanova defensive back Isas Waxter is signing with the Seahawks as a UDFA, according to The Villanovan's Dylan Johnson.
UCF OT Amari Knight
Seattle added UCF offensive tackle Amari Knight as a UDFA, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
Arkansas WR Tyrone Broden
The Arkansas Razorback Football program reported that former wide receiver Tyrone Broden is signing with the Seahawks as a UDFA.
