Seahawks' bandwagon getting crowded as Super Bowl odds and Power Rankings show respect

The 12s believe. And with each passing week - whether it's a close loss to the NFL's best team or an unimpressive win over its worst - the experts and oddsmakers are also coming around on the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite a lethargic six-point win over the Tennessee Titans in which they let their foot off the gas down the stretch, the Seahawks has risen to a Top 5 team in both the latest NFL Power Rankings and current Super Bowl odds. Thanks to the uncanny consistency and production of star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks are 8-3 and top team in the NFC Wild Card chase entering Sunday's home game in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

MORE: Is Jaxon Smith-Njigna already the greatest receiver in Seahawks' history?

After winning in Nashville, Seattle rose from No. 6 to No. 5 in The Athletic's weekly Power Rankings. They now trail only the No. 1 Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Writes The Athletic: "As long as Sam Darnold isn’t facing that Los Angeles defense, he has looked great. He threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns Sunday (both to Jaxon Smith-Njigba) as the Seahawks built a 30-10 lead and cruised to an easy win."

MORE: Wild-Card Seahawks holding steady in crazy NFC playoff picture

The Seahawks' odds to win Super Bowl LX in February are now +1100, up from a whopping +6000 before Week 1. Their chances are tied for fourth overall, and third in the NFC behind only the Rams (+430) and Eagles (+680).

Don't look now 12s, but the bandwagon is starting to get crowded.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks rebound in NFL power rankings after beating TItans

Two main concerns for Seahawks coming out of Week 12 vs. Titans

Wild-card Seahawks holding steady in crazy NFC Playoff picture