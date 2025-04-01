Seahawks can wear throwback uniforms more often in 2025
Following an update to the NFL's uniform policy, the Seattle Seahawks can now wear alternate or throwback uniforms more frequently beginning in 2025, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The Seahawks and the league's other 31 teams can now wear uniforms other than their standard home or away kits four times per season. That's a one-game increase from last season, where teams were permitted just three games wearing alternate uniforms.
Seattle has two alternate uniforms: the 90s throwbacks (retro blue with gray pants) and the action greens (all green). The Seahawks wore their throwbacks twice last season — Week 1 vs. Denver and Week 6 vs. San Francisco — and also donned the action greens in their Week 15 Sunday Night Football game against Green Bay.
It's unlikely the Seahawks will use all four opportunities to wear the throwbacks, as the action green combo is still very much in the rotation. But there's a chance it's seen at least one more time than in 2024, as they could still swap in the other alternate uniform for their fourth occurrence.
Teams can only have two different alternate uniforms, which is why the wolf grey kits were scrapped ahead of the 2023 season when the throwbacks were brought back. Seattle kept the action green jerseys instead. The Seahawks had the wolf grey as an option since 2012 when the base uniforms were re-designed.
The added game for teams to change uniforms is a welcome adjustment, as fans continue to clamor for more variety on a weekly basis. Some fanbases, like the Seahawks, even have a contingent of fans that prefer the alternates over the primary uniforms. Seattle probably won't ever change to throwbacks full-time, but it's a debate that isn't likely to end while the uniforms exist.
Seattle went 1-2 last season in games wearing their alternate uniforms. The franchise hopes to get better results wearing those kits in 2025.
