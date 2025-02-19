Seahawks' throwback uniforms here to stay, team president says
July 19, 2023 was a special day for Seattle Seahawks fans, but not for anything that happened on the field.
On that day, the Seahawks announced the long-awaited return of their royal blue throwback uniforms, which they hadn't worn since adopting their navy blue color scheme in 2002. As expected for such a classic look, the uniforms became an immediate fan favorite, with the 12s wearing them in droves along with the team whenever the time comes.
It's no surprise that the Seahawks would want to keep a good thing going, but just in case there was any doubt, team president Chuck Arnold confirmed the throwbacks will stick around for years to come in an interview with 93.3 KJR.
"Oh yeah, we love the throwbacks and what it's done just since relaunching those a couple of years ago," Arnold said. "There will be a game, there will probably be multiple games. So yeah, definitely look forward to the throwbacks beginning this coming season."
The throwbacks have been so popular, in fact, that a vocal part of the fanbase wants the team to make them their primary uniforms. According to Arnold, though, that isn't in the team's plans as of now, nor are any other major uniform changes.
"I don't think that's in the cards for us any time soon," Arnold said. "We love our current uniforms. The primaries are amazing, the throwbacks are added in there, we still have the Action Green as well. So that's kind of our combination now, but you never know, we may surprise you down the road."
Seattle has worn its throwbacks four times since introducing them, twice each season. In 2024, the Seahawks wore them against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 and against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. The league allows teams to wear alternate uniforms up to three times per season, and with the Action Green uniforms still in the rotation, this is about as often as they can wear the throwbacks.
It would make many fans very happy to see the throwbacks on a more regular basis, but as it stands now, it sadly seems like they won't get that wish.
