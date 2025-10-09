Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Defensive outlook looking bleak vs. Jaguars
It's hard to imagine the Seattle Seahawks being any more decimated on defense at this point in the season. That's not ideal heading into a critical Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Seahawks had seven starters or key contributors listed as limited or non-participants in their first Week 6 injury report on Wednesday. Most of the listed players were expected, but it doesn't reduce the impact of not having them on the field and creates questions about their availability on Sunday.
Linebackers Ernest Jones IV (shoulder), Derick Hall (oblique) and DeMarcus Lawrence (quad) were all non-participants, in addition to safety Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), per ESPN's Brady Henderson. Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and cornerback Riq Woolen (concussion) were limited participants.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed also did not participate, but it was merely a rest day for the 10-year veteran. Swing tackle Josh Jones was also a non-participant.
Head coach Mike Macdonald said he expects Hall and Jones to miss Sunday's game against Jacksonville, per Henderson. Seattle may not know the status of Lawrence, Love, Witherspoon and Woolen until later in the week.
Jones' injury is a new development, as he played the entire game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. They may have held him out on Wednesday just as a precaution. Emmanwori re-aggravated his ankle injury against the Buccaneers but returned to the game.
There aren't many more options available for a Seahawks defense that can't seem to get back to 100%. What looked like a top-5 NFL defense just two weeks ago is under threat of having no continuity from week to week. It would be a more encouraging situation if Seattle's reserve-laden unit didn't give up 38 points at home against Tampa Bay.
The Jaguars don't necessarily have a top-end offense, but the Seahawks would benefit from having more help from the defense this week.
