Seahawks $33 million star named most underrated safety in NFL
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most overlooked teams in the NFL, and there are a number of reasons why.
The Seahawks have a lot of talent, as evidenced by the team's 10-7 record in 2024. The Seahawks were a tiebreaker shy of winning the NFC West last season, proving that they can be one of the top teams in the league.
The team is still not taken seriously as a contender because they don't have many household names. However, they have players that should be more well-known. One of those players is defensive back Julian Love, who was named the most underrated safety in the NFL by CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin.
"Love has a ton of versatility, and since arriving in Seattle has taken his game to a new level from where it was in New York," Dubin wrote.
"He got Pro Bowl recognition in 2023 but might have been an even better player last season, and his play down the stretch was part of Seattle's defensive improvement. Love's ability to play in the box (222 snaps), the slot (122 snaps) or up high (699 snaps) makes him an extremely valuable asset for any defense, and especially one that calls for players to play a ton of different roles, like that of Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald."
Love is often on the field for the Seahawks, and he plays well in whatever position he is tasked with.
The Seahawks need Love to continue playing at a high level on defense, because without him, Seattle could regress in the NFC West standings.
