Seahawks' Julian Love, Coby Bryant ranked among NFL's top safeties by PFF

Seattle was well represented on Pro Football Focus' safety rankings for 2025 season

Matt Urben

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks appear to be heading in the right direction under head coach Mike Macdonald. Defensively, the team is loaded with talent, especially on the back end. While this unit hasn't yet reached "Legion of Boom" status, Seattle's secondary should be among the best in the NFL next season.

The team has an elite cornerback duo in Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, and a dynamic pair of safeties in Julian Love and Coby Bryant. Plus, that was before the Seahawks drafted South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with the 35th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Pro Football Focus is ranking the top players at each position ahead of the upcoming season. and the Seahawks have been well represented thus far.

After seeing two of Seattle's cornerbacks ranked in the top 20, PFF listed both starting safeties in the top 32. Seahawks safety Julian Love was ranked No. 11.

"Similar to several safeties as of late, Love’s play improved significantly under head coach Mike Macdonald," wrote PFF's Zoltán Buday. "His 82.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 was a career high in his sixth season and ranked seventh among all safeties. His 89.5 PFF run-defense grade ranked second at the position, too."

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) gains yards after catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Coby Bryant also made PFF's list, landing in the final spot at No. 32 overall. Buday highlighted Bryant's switch to free safety as a reason for his success.

"After playing just two snaps at free safety over his first two seasons, Bryant spent most of his time lining up deep this past season, logging 668 snaps at free safety in 2024," explained Buday. "The move reenergized the former Cincinnati Bearcat, as he earned career-high PFF grades and ranked 22nd among safeties with a 72.8 PFF overall grade."

Macdonald's defense has improved at all three levels, which bodes well for a team that has undergone a major offensive makeover. Expect Seattle's defense to carry the team early in the season.

