Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Jerome Baker Provide Spark at LB?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Signed as a free agent in March, will Jerome Baker be able to bounce back from injury and succeed as a replacement for Jordyn Brooks?
Background
Opting to declare early for the 2018 NFL Draft after three strong seasons at Ohio State, Baker landed with the Dolphins as a third round pick and found his way into the starting lineup early in his rookie season, producing 79 tackles, three sacks, and a defensive touchdown. Staying in the lineup for the next five seasons, the Cleveland, Ohio native racked up quality numbers year after year, including surpassing 100 combined tackles in three of the past five seasons and eclipsing 5.5 sacks twice. Starting 82 games during that span, the athletic linebacker tallied 587 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks, and five interceptions, showcasing a diverse skill set in coverage and as a pass rusher. Despite a stellar 2023 season, Miami cut Baker as a cap casualty shortly before the start of free agency and he agreed to terms with Seattle on a one-year deal in March, but he wasn't able to participate in the offseason program recovering from wrist surgery.
Scheme Fit
Built with a lean 6-2, 225 pound frame, Baker doesn't possess the prototypical size necessary to play inside linebacker in the NFL. However, his speed, quickness, and instincts have helped him overcome that deficiency, allowing him to sift through traffic and around blocks to rack up tackles in bunches while approaching 4,000 career snaps in the box, per Pro Football Focus. In addition, he has spent extensive time near the line of scrimmage, blitzing 629 times in his six-year career, along with 282 snaps sliding out into the slot, providing the versatility coach Mike Macdonald demands at the position.
Best Case Scenario
Showing no ill effects from his extended time off in the offseason recovering from injury, Baker avoids the PUP list at the start of training camp and quickly jumps back into the starting lineup at weakside linebacker, continuing to post steady production with over 100 tackles, nearly half a dozen sacks, and an interception to help fill the vacancy left behind by Brooks.
Worst Case Scenario
Though Baker manages to return in time to start in Seattle's season opener, he struggles acclimating to Macdonald's defense, particularly as a run defender. Those struggles eventually open the door for rookie Tyrice Knight to replace him by the middle of the season and he's relegated to mostly playing special teams before hitting free agency again next spring.
What to Expect in 2024
When healthy, though he has never been a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro, Baker has quietly been one of the NFL's most productive inside linebackers over the past six years. During that span, he ranks 18th in combined tackles among all NFL defenders, 17th in tackles for loss, and third among linebackers in sacks and quarterback hits, posting numbers few other players can match. When healthy, he stuffs the box score, providing value in all facets despite being on the smaller end for the position.
Considering the success Macdonald had in Baltimore with athletic linebackers who could blitz and cover, Baker checks off many of the prerequisite skills to thrive in his system. But on a one-year deal, he will have to prove he can stay healthy, as he has been a bit banged up in recent seasons, if he wants his stay in Seattle to last beyond 2024. Assuming he will be ready to return to the field early in camp, he will be locked in as the starter at weakside linebacker and as long as he avoids the injury bug, he shouldn't have to worry about losing his job in the short-term, but Knight will be waiting in the wings if he falters.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
Buddha Jones | Devin Richardson | TaMerik Williams | Rason Williams II | Ro Torrence | Nathan Pickering | Dee Williams | Devere Levelston | Kobe Lewis | Sunny Anderson | Mike Novitsky | Max Pircher | Easton Gibbs | Hayden Hatten | Garret Greenfield | Carlton Johnson | Matt Gotel |George Holani | Cody White | Ty Okada | Drake Thomas | McClendon Curtis | Easop Winston Jr. |Nelson Ceaser | Jonathan Sutherland | Lance Boykin | Joshua Onujiogu | Patrick O'Connell |Jack Westover | Raiqwon O'Neal | Tyler Mabry | Dareke Young | Tremayne Anchrum | DJ James | Artie Burns | Kenny McIntosh | Myles Adams | Dee Eskridge | Stone Forsythe | Tyrice Knight |Jerrick Reed II | Mike Morris | Coby Bryant | Jake Bobo | Jon Rhattigan | Nick Harris | Johnathan Hankins | Derick Hall | Laviska Shenault | PJ Walker | K'Von Wallace | Sam Howell |Sataoa Laumea | Pharaoh Brown | Michael Dickson | Tre Brown | A.J. Barner | Darrell Taylor | Mike Jackson | Zach Charbonnet | Rayshawn Jenkins | Anthony Bradford