Seahawks agree to terms with 2-time Super Bowl winner at WR
The Seattle Seahawks are finally beginning to replenish their wide receiver corps.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal.
The move comes after the team released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks were in need of a receiver, and they get exactly what they are looking for in Valdes-Scantling.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick out of USF by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Packers, helping them reach the NFC Championship.
While he was unsuccessful in winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, that wasn't the case when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Valdes-Scantling was 2-for-2 with the Chiefs, winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the franchise.
He showed up in some key games for the Chiefs during his tenure with the team, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship two years ago and finding the end zone in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
Valdes-Scantling spent this past season with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. The fit didn't work out with the Bills, so they cut him once the team traded for Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. He found more success with the Saints, catching 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in eight appearances with the team.
Now, he heads to the pacific northwest to join the Seahawks, where he will team up with Jaxon Smith-Njigba to catch passes from new quarterback Sam Darnold.
