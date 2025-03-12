Seattle Seahawks quickly running out of free-agent wide receiver options
For a team that won 10 games this past season, it’s already been a fascinating offseason for the Seattle Seahawks.
Recently, the franchise parted ways with a number of veteran players, including 10-year wide receiver Tyler Lockett. In a trade that is mere hours way from becoming official, the team is sending wideout DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick in 2025. Of course, there’s also a deal in place as quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks’ primary starter these past three seasons, is headed to a reunion with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Seattle will obtain a third-round draft choice in 2025.
A look at Seattle’s depth chart at the moment in terms of the wide receiver position shows the team is in dire need of some more experienced pass-catchers. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba totaled 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six scores in 2024, the other five wideouts on the club haven’t seen many throws their way.
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a one-year deal for $5 million. On the same day, the Miami Dolphins added a player who knows his way to the end zone in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. He is leaving the Tennessee Titans and is taking his talent to South Florida via a two-year, $6.5 million contract (terms of both signings via Spotrac). That’s two more wide receivers that the Seahawks won’t be adding this season.
There has already been a lot of movement at the position this year. The Rams signed Davante Adams, who was cut loose by the Jets. In trades that become official later today, Deebo Samuel is now a member of the Commanders, and the Texans acquired Christian Kirk from the rival Jaguars.
A look at the wideout market (via Spotrac) shows the top names remaining on the market per say are Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Brandin Cooks. Each has a minimum of 10 years of NFL experience. Both Diggs and Cooks are coming off injury-shortened seasons, but all four players are worth a look-see—especially for a team that (with the exception of Smith-Njigba) is now lacking proven commodities at the position.
