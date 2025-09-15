All Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald comments on Sam Darnold's game-changing play

Sam Darnold helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to their first win of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws while being pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton
The Seattle Seahawks have their first win in the Sam Darnold era after a 31-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium.

It took several key plays to help the Seahawks win the game, but one moment in particular stood out to head coach Mike Macdonald. Darnold converted a huge third down in Seattle territory after spinning out and evading a tackle from Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.

"That's the guy that shows up on tape," Macdonald said of the play via ESPN insider Brady Henderson. "He's done it his whole career, and he's doing it for us. And a really heads-up play. AJ understood to uncover and get in the scramble drill. I thought that was a tremendous play. It really changed the tide of the game."

The Seahawks found a way to score on the drive on a 19-yard run by Kenneth Walker III to put the game out of reach for the Steelers.

While Darnold has a lot of talented skill players around him, he still has to put them in positions to win. Plays like this may not make the sexy highlight reel, but they are part of winning football.

If Darnold continues to make plays like this throughout the season, the Seahawks will have a chance to win a lot of football games this year.

Darnold and the Seahawks return to the gridiron in Week 3 with a matchup against the winless New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers
