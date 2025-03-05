All Seahawks

Seahawks insider picks prospect to continue Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett tradition

A certain wide receiver prospect shows traits of some Seattle Seahawks greats.

Jon Alfano

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
With Tyler Lockett likely on his way out and countless trade rumors surrounding DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver room could be in for an overhaul very soon.

If so, they'll need to replenish their receiving corps somehow, and the NFL Draft would be the perfect place to find young, cost-effective talent. As fate would have it, a receiver who bears some resemblance to past Seahawks greats could be available in this year's draft.

On his Seattle Sports radio show "Brock and Salk," former Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard named Iowa State's Jaylin Noel as a player who could carry on the legacies of Lockett and Doug Baldwin, two of the best receivers to ever wear a Seahawks uniform. He was particularly impressed with Noel's combine performance, as he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and showed some impressive athleticism.

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel celebrates against Kansas
Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

“What the combine does is it pays off the tape you see,” Huard said. “This guy’s tape was great. This guy elevated over people, this guy ran by people, and now you know why. Because those numbers absolutely back it up.”

Noel, a first-team All-Big 12 selection, comes in at 5-10 and 194 pounds, exactly the same size as Baldwin and around the same as Lockett (5-10, 182 pounds). That makes him a great fit for the shift slot receiver role that the Seahawks love so much.

This season, Noel hauled in 80 passes for 1,194 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. He helped the Cyclones reach the Big 12 championship game, and if Huard's assessment is accurate, perhaps he could help the Seahawks succeed as well.

“He was a huge part in Iowa State getting to a Big 12 title game,” Huard said. “I mean, a huge part, like Breece Hall was and others have been at Iowa State – Brock Purdy – to elevate that program, so was this kid.”

