Analyst says 2 Seahawks seventh-round picks going into 'make or break' training camp
For most NFL players, training camp is a way to get back in the swing of things before the regular season begins. For those on the bubble, however, it's an audition, a last chance to prove they deserve one of 53 spots on an NFL roster.
Ahead of training camp this week, two Seattle Seahawks players find themselves in this exact situation.
According to Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports, Seahawks wide receiver Dareke Young and running back Kenny McIntosh, both former seventh-round picks, are entering "make-or-break'" situations in training camp.
Young, 26, has just two career receptions for 24 yards, both of them coming as a rookie in 2022. He has mostly contributed on special teams.
"Young is one of many in a crowded wide receiver group," Rost wrote. "The good news for him is little is settled beyond the top three spots; the bad news is he’s in a group with intriguing rookies and a veteran special teams contributor. His own special teams experience gives him an edge here but he has yet to transition to a reliable weapon on offense, and now he’s got a pair of drafted wideouts (Horton and Ricky White III) to compete with. Seattle needs an established returner and someone whose speed could make for a downfield threat."
Kenny McIntosh Could See Greater Role in Seahawks' Offense
On the other hand, McIntosh ran for 172 yards on 31 carries (5.5 yards per carry) and returned a few kicks last season. While not a staple part of the offense, McIntosh may have a better chance of making the roster.
"McIntosh, meanwhile, is one of the more intriguing bubble players this year," Rost wrote. "Full disclosure: being a physical runner and a big personality with a popular draft call has meant he is, by far, one of the top non-regular starters listeners ask about the most. His diminished role on the offense has never quite made sense, especially with injuries to Kenneth Walker III. He appeared in just three games in 2023 and had 31 carries over 17 games for 172 yards in 2024.
"The good news for McIntosh is — unlike a few peers — there’s no day one or day two running backs coming here with the edge of an already sunk-cost (not that it kept Chris Carson from taking a job from Rashaad Penny). Another benefit? Mike Macdonald, Kubiak and the entire coaching staff want to see a reinvigorated run game and these guys will get their shots in preseason games."
