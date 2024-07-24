Seattle Seahawks Defensive Youth Provides Reason For Optimism
The Seattle Seahawks have the youngest coach in the NFL in 36-year-old Mike Macdonald, and the defensive guru happened to inherit one of the youngest defenses in the league, too.
Macdonald was the defensive coordinator for the No. 1 defense last season with the Baltimore Ravens, which is why the Seahawks were eager to pair him with several young up-and-coming players on that side of the ball.
The youth and optimism on defense makes the Seahawks an exciting team to look at going into training camp.
"Among the headliners for Seattle is defensive lineman Byron Murphy II, whom the Seahawks selected 16th overall in this year's draft," Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler writes. "Macdonald's experience working with Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike should assist Murphy as he gets his feet wet in the NFL. Seattle also brought back Leonard Williams to play off Murphy's hip within the trenches. Off the edge, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall look primed to evolve into consistent playmakers. With offenses focused on stopping Murphy and Williams on the interior, both players should see plenty of isolated opportunities to create pressures. In the secondary, 2023 No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and 2022 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen remain one of the top young duos in the game."
If the Seahawks can buy into Macdonald's system and philosophies during training camp, Seattle has the chance to be far better than the 25th-ranked scoring defense like they were a year ago. The Seahawks defense could become one of the more underrated units in the NFL.