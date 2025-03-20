Seattle Seahawks end QB slide in recent NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks are turning the page at the most important position on the roster. They said goodbye to Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and are handing the keys to Sam Darnold.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Darnold landed a three-year deal worth $100.5 million. That sounds fair for both sides, but Seattle protected themselves by putting an out in the contract after one season. That’s why Tim Weaver isn’t ruling out a quarterback in the draft.
In a collaborative mock draft on SI.com, Weaver selected Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 19. That’s quite a slide for the quarterback, who is predicted to go as high as No. 2 elsewhere. Weaver believes Seattle can turn the offense over in 2026 in this scenario and either walk away from Darnold or trade him should he continue to thrive.
“Sam Darnold’s ‘three-year’ contract is structured so that it’s easy for Seattle to get out after just one season. If it doesn’t work out with Darnold, they can roll with Sanders as QB1 as soon as 2026. If Darnold continues to thrive, the Seahawks can flip Sanders for another reasonably high pick.” — Weaver, SI
Sanders is a talented prospect but has been criticized often leading up to the draft.
He could be worth a roll of the dice at No. 19.
