Seahawks get average grade for Alabama fullback selection
The Seattle Seahawks are getting another blocker for their offense after taking Alabama's Robbie Ouzts late in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Ouzts was a tight end in college, but could be making the switch to fullback in the NFL with the Seahawks.
Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski graded the pick, giving the Seahawks a "C" for the move.
"The run on blocking tight ends has officially started early. With the Buffalo Bills taking Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes two picks earlier, the Seattle Seahawks decided to add Alabama’s Robbie Ouzts while they could. Although in this case, the Seattle Seahawks plan to move Ouzts to fullback where he can be a lead blocker," Sobleski wrote.
Fullbacks have become a rarity in the NFL, but with Mike Macdonald at the helm and Klint Kubiak coordinating the offense, it makes sense for Seattle to have a fullback on the team.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes a move to fullback could help Ouzts make the 53-man roster.
"Ouzts is built like an ironworker who has a squat rack in the garage. He’s compact and muscular but surprisingly athletic in routes and on move blocks," Zierlein wrote.
"He can align as a wing and fits up blocks with good technique and balance, but he gets discarded by longer opponents. As a lead blocker he sees the run lane like a running back and adjusts well to strike moving targets. He can run routes if needed and should play on kick return, punt cover and field goal teams. A move to fullback will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot."
Ouzts will begin to forge his path with the Seahawks at OTA's next month.
