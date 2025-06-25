Seattle Seahawks get one more shot at legendary NFL QB in 2025
Ever since handing the Seattle Seahawks a loss in the 2014 NFC Championship Game, Aaron Rodgers has been a nightmare for Seattle fans. When Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers in 2023 and landed in the AFC East with the New York Jets, it seemed Seattle was finally going to be rid of him. They did have to face Rodgers in 2024, but won 26-21. With New York not on the schedule in 2025, it seemed this was the final time they would face this adversary.
That's not the case, however, as Rodgers was released by the Jets and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means they will again face the legendary quarterback, with a Week 2 matchup in Pittsburgh on the schedule.
This, however, does feel like the final time the Seahawks will have to take on Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer recently stated that this should be his final year in the NFL.
Rodgers finds himself in an interesting situation in Pittsburgh. They don't have the same dominant vibe they once did, but the veteran quarterback has former Seattle wideout DK Metcalf at his disposal. There's also Mike Tomlin, one of the greatest head coaches of all time.
That said, they're putting a lot on the shoulders of Rodgers. Seattle knows as well as any franchise not to take that lightly, which is why they would be glad to know this is their final shot against Rodgers.
