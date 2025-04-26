Seahawks given positive grade for Round 5 selection
The Seattle Seahawks have another member of the defensive line on the roster after taking Notre Dame's Rylie Mills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Mills had 7.5 sacks last season with Notre Dame as the team made it all the way to the national championship only to lose to Ohio State.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski graded the pick for the Seahawks, giving them a "B" for the move.
"Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed are 30 and 32 years old, respectively. The team did add Byron Murphy II in last year’s first round. Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills brings a completely different and complementary skill set to Murphy," Sobleski wrote. "Mills saved his best for last during his final season on campus. He started to look like a game-wrecker, but an ACL tear ended his collegiate career prematurely.
“While I may be limited physically now, what really matters is the tape,” Mills told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “If you watch my tape, I think my production and what I achieved on the field speaks for itself.”
"The defensive lineman plans to be ready for training camp but acknowledged he’ll be on the team’s timeline."
Mills had great value in the fifth round, and the Seahawks took advantage with the move. Now, he will have a chance to compete with Williams, Reed and Murphy for snaps along the defensive line for Aden Durde's defense in the upcoming season.
Mills will get his foot in the door at Seahawks OTA's next month.
