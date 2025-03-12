Seahawks great Matt Hasselbeck tells Colin Cowherd how DK Metcalf helps Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks completed their offensive teardown with another blockbuster trade on Sunday night, sending star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick.
The Seahawks clearly wanted a complete overhaul on offense, as they already cut veteran receiver Tyler Lockett and traded away quarterback Geno Smith in the days prior. While fans may disagree with that approach, it's easy to see where Seattle was coming from.
On the other hand, Pittsburgh's goal in this trade is a bit harder to see. Yes, the Steelers needed another wideout to pair with George Pickens, and Metcalf definitely gives them that. However, they have no quarterback with Justin Fields leaving in free agency and former Seahawks star Russell Wilson still unsigned, and their offensive line is still below average at best.
So while Metcalf fills a need for the Steelers, it's easy to feel that they have their priorities out of order.
However, longtime Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck sees Pittsburgh's vision. The three-time Pro Bowl selection recently joined Colin Cowherd's "The Herd" to explain why he likes the Steelers' decision to trade for Metcalf.
"I kind of do, Colin, because I do think that it solves some of their problems in a roundabout way," Hasselbeck said. "You know, a lot of times in free agency or the draft, the beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and Mike Tomlin sees something in DK Metcalf that he's like, 'that's what I need, that fits exactly the kind of guy I need.' The competitor, the physicality, all that kind of stuff.
"And they've missed on the quarterback, they haven't had high-level quarterback play in a while, and they've had, you know, a struggle with running the football. I think that they believe that this will help them get rid of those problems."
The Steelers are always in the playoff race, but it's been a while since they've done anything in the postseason. In fact, they've lost six-straight playoff games, tied for the longest active streak in the league.
If they believe Metcalf is the solution to their woes, which they clearly do as they signed him to a five-year, $150 million deal immediately after acquiring him, then that's how they see it. However, they're going to have to prove to their doubters that this actually is the right move for them.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks get the QB upgrade they needed with Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks closing in on top 5 teams with most draft capital
CBS Sports releases grades for blockbuster trade of DK Metcalf
Terms of Sam Darnold deal another great QB value for Seahawks