Seahawks insider details how Cooper Kupp can still win vs. NFL competition
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping wide receiver Cooper Kupp can fill a void left by DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
Kupp isn't expected to be a clone of Metcalf, but if he can be 75 cents on the dollar, that should be a positive sign for the Seahawks.
The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar thinks Kupp may be more of a value than what people are expecting from him.
"Cooper Kupp still has some juice. The Rams chose not to proceed with Kupp as their WR2 behind Puka Nacua," Dugar wrote.
"The Seahawks believe Kupp still has enough left to be a legitimate complementary piece to their Pro Bowl WR1, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp looked the part in the spring. He’s obviously not the same guy who won the triple crown in 2021 but OTAs and minicamp confirmed he still has enough wiggle, understanding of leverage and quickness to cause problems underneath and in the red zone. Kupp can still win with deception and high-level route running."
There's a reason why Kupp is still in the league going into his ninth season, and he can still contribute at a high level.
With the Rams in 2024, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. That statline made him one of the better WR2's in the NFL, and the Seahawks hope that's what they are getting out of the former Eastern Washington star.
Kupp is due to report at Seahawks training camp at the team's practice facility on Wednesday, July 23.
