Seattle Seahawks LB Jerome Baker Not Expected to Practice Until Training Camp
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker isn’t expected to be back on the field until training camp in late July, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters following the team’s fifth OTA practice on Thursday.
Baker, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seahawks in mid-March, had wrist surgery before signing with the team but also has lower body injuries he's rehabbing as well, per Macdonald.
“He’s working through some things right now,” Macdonald added. “We probably won’t see him until training camp at this level. He’s going to be fine, but just right now we won't see him out in OTAs.”
Baker, 27, started 82 games over six seasons with the Dolphins from 2018–23 and is expected to be an important piece to an entirely new linebacker corps for Seattle, projected to start alongside former Bills LB Tyrel Dodson — who is also on a one-year deal worth $4.26 million.
Baker missed four games in the 2023–24 season from Weeks 13–16 due to injury and finished the season with 78 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Macdonald said the Seahawks will be finding other ways to get Baker in tune with the new defensive scheme while he’s off the field, since he can’t be hands on with each install in OTAs.
“I wouldn’t call it a concern, but any time someone isn’t getting all the reps you got to figure out different ways to get them the reps,” Macdonald said. “So it’s mental stuff, walk-throughs, we’re trying to be creative in the building to make sure he gets all the things he needs to see. He’ll be up to speed, ready to roll.”
Macdonald added it’s probably too early to gauge where the linebackers are as a group, namely because Baker isn’t present and Dodson has been limited in his practice participation as well.
“It’s tough because some of the guys weren’t out there,” Macdonald said. “It’s something we’re chasing right now. Again, we’re seeing how it fits and where guys feel more comfortable, inside or outside, that sort of thing.”
One upside to the limited linebacker availability is an increase in work for Tyrice Knight, Seattle’s fourth-round pick out of UTEP. Early in OTAs, he has been seeing action at weakside linebacker with the second-team defense.
“He’s coming along. The mentality is there. The game is fast for him right now, but it's a process. It’s his fifth practice with the big boys, and like all the rookies, they have a lot to learn. But he’s made some plays and seeing some things right now, so … there is a foundation there that we’re excited about. He’s a rookie right now, so he’s got to pick it up just like the rest of them.”