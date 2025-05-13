Could Seahawks legend Russell Wilson be on trade block after Giants took Jaxson Dart?
The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the Russell Wilson era after going to their second quarterback since the franchise legend departed for the Denver Broncos.
Wilson is on his third team in four seasons after signing with the New York Giants this offseason.
Wilson was expected to compete for the starting job in New York, but after the team selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart by trading up for him in the first round, things look a little foggy.
Pro Football Network writer Cameron Sheath believes Wilson could be on the trade block soon.
"Wilson is expected to lead the Giants into the 2025 season, even after the team selected Dart in the first round of April’s draft. While expected to be safe in his role as the starter, though, the team’s investment in Dart will mean that Wilson will need to perform to keep his place," Sheath wrote.
"A lot can happen between the draft and the start of the season, and Dart will have plenty of time to impress his new coaches and teammates. While unlikely, it’s not completely out of the question that Dart could give Brian Daboll a difficult decision to make come September."
Wilson's 13 years of experience in the NFL should benefit Dart and help him grow into a starting quarterback in the league, so the Giants may decide not to trade him. However, they also have Jameis Winston on the roster, so the chances of the team keeping both of them in addition to Dart is slim.
Wilson could have more value elsewhere, and if an injury pops up at some point, the Giants may feel inclined to shop the former Seahawks quarterback.
