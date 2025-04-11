Seattle Seahawks need a plan to support prized free agent acquisition
The Seattle Seahawks going from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold at quarterback is a slight upgrade, especially considering Darnold is younger and cheaper than his predecessor.
However, that will hardly matter if the Seahawks don't put him in a situation to succeed.
The Seahawks' receiver room has seen a slight downgrade this offseason with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett leaving, and Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling taking their places. That pales in comparison to the state of the offensive line, which was already atrocious last season and has only gotten worse this offseason.
With Darnold seemingly walking into a situation that would be difficult for even an elite quarterback to succeed, NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha questioned what the Seahawks have planned to support him.
"One important thing the Seahawks surely knew when they signed the best quarterback in free agency: Darnold is not going to walk into Seattle and elevate the offense all by himself," Chadiha wrote. "He resurrected his career in Minnesota because he had an exceptional supporting cast and strong coaching. His chances for success in his new home depend plenty on similar variables coming into play.
Chadiha then noted the aforementioned concerns at receiver and offensive line, all of which are valid.
"The pairing of Cooper Kupp with Jaxon Smith-Njigba is encouraging, but Kupp is also 31 with a history of injuries," Chadiha wrote. "It’s not hard to see Seattle looking for more depth at receiver in the draft for that reason alone.
"The offensive line is even more concerning at this stage. The Seahawks have battled problems up front for years, and the only free-agent addition to the unit was offensive tackle Josh Jones, who signed a one-year deal. GM John Schneider could seek out difference-makers in an offensive line class that is strongest along the interior. Darnold played his worst football of the season late in the year, when both the Lions and Rams rattled him with relentless pressure. If the Seahawks can’t protect Darnold early, this marriage isn’t going to end well."
Needless to say, the Seahawks will have their hands full at the upcoming NFL Draft as they try to support their new signal-caller.
