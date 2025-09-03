All Seahawks

Seahawks' offensive gamble could cost them a playoff spot

The Seattle Seahawks have been bold in their offseason moves on the offensive side of the ball.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

The Seahawks will have quarterback Sam Darnold making his debut, which will answer some questions that have risen over the course of the offseason. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the risky moves could come at a price.

"The Seattle Seahawks could be poised for a jump in Year 2 of the Mike Macdonald era. Their defense should be better than it was a year ago, and their offense will be different at least," Knox wrote.

"Rookie receiver Tory Horton looks promising, but he and Cooper Kupp aren't a clear upgrade over Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Sam Darnold may have a higher upside than Geno Smith, but he also has a much lower floor.

"Macdonald and John Schneider gambled on an offensive makeover this offseason, plain and simple. If it pays off, Seattle should be back in the postseason; if it doesn't, the front office will be on the hot seat."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks could go in a number of different directions on the offensive side of the ball this season, so Week 1 will provide some answers as to how well this new unit could mesh together.

If the Seahawks come out on the positive end of the spectrum, they could be one of the top teams in the NFC. If not, they could be making a quarterback change in the middle of the season to see what Jalen Milroe has before looking at 2026 NFL Draft's top signal callers.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold participates in pregame warmups at Lumen Field
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold participates in pregame warmups at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

