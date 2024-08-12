Seattle Seahawks Activate LB Drake Thomas From PUP List
Passing his physical after a strenuous rehab coming back from a knee injury, the Seattle Seahawks activated linebacker Drake Thomas from the Physically Unable to Perform list and he returned to practice on Monday.
Playing college ball at North Carolina State, where he totaled 293 tackles and 19 sacks in four seasons, Thomas went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and originally signed with the Raiders, participating in training camp and the preseason before being waived in final roster cuts. The Seahawks were awarded his rights after putting in a claim on him and immediately added him to the 53-man roster, as he suited up for seven games and recorded three tackles before exiting a loss to the Ravens on November 12 with an undisclosed knee injury.
Landing on injured reserve, Thomas missed the remainder of the season for Seattle, but former coach Pete Carroll never specified whether he suffered an ACL tear or a torn patellar tendon. He had been seen running around on the practice field working with trainers in recent weeks, a sign that his return was drawing closer.
Back in the mix, Thomas should jump right into the competition at middle linebacker as well as on special teams, especially with teammate Jon Rhattigan nursing a heel injury coming out of Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers that could cause him to miss a fair amount of time. Depending on how quickly he gets back up to speed, it's possible Thomas could see some snaps against the Titans in Saturday's second preseason game, though it's likely more realistic he will be back in action for the finale against the Browns on August 24 when he's had a few weeks of practice under his belt.
While Thomas has been activated and now can vie for a spot on Seattle's 53-man roster, coach Mike Macdonald didn't have any updates on the status of tackle Abraham Lucas and defensive tackle Cameron Young, who remain on the PUP list recovering from lower body injuries themselves. Safety Jerrick Reed II, who tore his ACL last December, also has yet to return and his status remains unclear as the regular season approaches.