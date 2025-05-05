Seahawks praised by analysts over QB upgrades
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly undergone quite the makeover in the quarterback room this offseason.
Geno Smith, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall have said goodbye to make room for Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe, the No. 92 overall pick in last month's draft.
ESPN praised the Seahawks for their quarterback upgrades by keeping them at No. 16 in their power rankings curated by a panel of 80 voters.
"This is about the entire QB room because it remains to be seen whether Sam Darnold will be better than Geno Smith," ESPN insider Brady Henderson wrote.
"But there's no question Seattle has improved the position as a whole. Drew Lock is an upgrade over Sam Howell at QB2. Third-round pick Jalen Milroe, who replaces Jaren Hall as the No. 3, gives the Seahawks an explosive playmaker. He can immediately make an impact in specialty run packages while he develops as a passer."
It remains to be seen how the Seahawks quarterbacks will operate this season, but considering the fact that the team is paying Darnold over $100 million over the next three years, he will likely be given the first crack at things.
That being said, Darnold isn't guaranteed a dime beyond the 2025 season, and there is a reason that the team brought in Milroe, who Seahawks scouts considered as the best quarterback in the draft.
Milroe will have his chance in due time, and will likely get a start at some point in the season if Darnold gets hurt or he struggles.
Simply put, the Seahawks are in a stronger direction than they were before at quarterback, and that is cause for celebration.
