Seahawks predicted to take another step forward in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks may not have made the playoffs in their first season under Mike Macdonald, but all things considered, it was a solid start to the new era.
No one really knew what to make of the Seahawks before the season, as some had them as a sleeper team while many had them in the NFC West playoff basement. So, winning 10 games and only missing the playoffs due to tiebreaker isn't a bad result, but of course, they're still nowhere near satisfied.
Heading into 2025, the goal is to not only get to the playoffs, but make some noise once there. They'll have to answer some serious questions first, but it's definitely within the realm of possibility.
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr listed the Seahawks as one of the teams most poised to take a leap forward in 2025, citing a defense that shined in the latter half of the season as the main reason why.
"Seattle still missed the playoffs in a loaded NFC, but the defense underwent an immediate turnaround," Kerr wrote. "Seattle jumped from 29th in points allowed per possession to fifth, showcasing how good of a defensive coach McDonald is."
As good as the defense was down the stretch, the offense has some more questions to answer. The offensive line was abysmal this season, the run game was close to non-existent and Geno Smith couldn't do everything by himself. If the Seahawks are going to return to the playoffs following a two-year absence, then that side of the ball needs to be significantly better.
"The offense needs to be figured out, starting with the future of Geno Smith. Is it time for the Seahawks to groom the next franchise quarterback and give him a year to develop under Smith? Seattle brought in Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator and play-caller in place of Ryan Grubb, so the offense should be more balanced along with an improved run game.
"The offensive line needs to improve across the board, which would also help Smith avoid the mistakes he makes seemingly every game. The cap situation also needs to be figured out, as Seattle is $13.5 million over the cap heading into the offseason."
Still, there's plenty of talent on this roster to make a postseason push, especially in an NFC that's relatively top-heavy.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers could pounce on Seahawks great if he gets cut
Seahawks get bad news from ESPN scoop regarding Matt Stafford, Rams
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade QB Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller