Seahawks’ offensive front is focal point of another NFL draft analyst
It almost seems like there’s a little piling on when it comes to discussing the Seattle Seahawks’ porous blocking unit. It’s certainly not unwarranted. The team gained the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, and Mike Macdonald’s club allowed 54 sacks—all but four at the expense of quarterback Geno Smith.
There was a reason there’s not only a new offensive coordinator (Klint Kubiak), but a new offensive line coach (John Benton). The duo teamed up in New Orleans in 2024.
Via Pro Football Focus, only the offensive front of the New England Patriots graded lower the ‘Hawks’ line. Save for quality left tackle Charles Cross, the rest of this starting unit certainly seems very expendable. Add in the fact that veteran guard Laken Tomlinson can hit the open market exactly four weeks from today, and Cross could be the lone starter standing come September.
ESPN’s Field Yates just came out with his latest mock, and likes what University of Missouri blocker Armand Membou brings to the table, “The Seahawks will undoubtedly work to shore up the offensive line this offseason, and I like the fit for Membou. Few players helped their stock as much during this past season as Membou did; the 20-year-old anchored the right tackle spot for Missouri with legitimate power and tenacity.
“Though Membou is just 6-foot-3, he has outstanding length, which keeps the door open for staying at right tackle. (Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas has struggled to stay on the field.) But many scouts view him as a guard at the NFL level, and Seattle might have a hole there if Laken Tomlinson leaves in free agency.”
Yates isn’t the only analyst high on the former Missouri Tiger. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Membou going to the San Francisco 49ers with the 11th overall pick in his first mock of 2025. “Membou is the most technically sound offensive lineman in this class,” stated the former NFL scout. “He reminds me of Aljah Vera-Tucker when he entered the league. Membou will be an exceptional guard who can also play tackle if needed.”
The Seahawks’ offensive line has a lot of needs. With the 18th overall pick, general manager John Schneider has some intriguing options.
