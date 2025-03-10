Seahawks pull off blockbuster trade with Steelers for DK Metcalf
The Seattle Seahawks are officially saying goodbye to wide receiver DK Metcalf.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are trading Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Blockbuster: The Steelers are acquiring two-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf from the Seahawks, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
"Metcalf, 27, is also expected to get a new contract, while Seattle gains flexibility and draft capital as they continue to retool."
Metcalf is then reportedly signing a five-year, $150 million contract with the Steelers, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.
The move comes just days after the team traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and cut Tyler Lockett, continuing the rebuild of the Seahawks offense as we know it.
Metcalf requested a trade earlier this week after negotiations for a new contract were unable to come into fruition. Now, he goes to the Steelers, who were looking for a wideout to help line up opposite George Pickens in their offense, that may have some trouble finding a quarterback this offseason.
Metcalf finishes his six-year tenure with the Seahawks with 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns, making him one of the most decorated wideouts in franchise history. Metcalf ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards in Seahawks history behind Darrell Jackson, Doug Baldwin, Brian Blades, his teammate Tyler Lockett and Hall-of-Famer Steve Largent.
The Seahawks now have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and John Rhys Plumlee as the team's only wide receivers currently on the roster.
