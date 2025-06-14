Seahawks' QB2 situation among NFL's most important, but a big piece is missing
The Seattle Seahawks have an intriguing roster, especially at the quarterback position.
Three new players in Sam Darnold, Jalen Milroe and Drew Lock occupy the quarterback room, and they are each competing for their spot within the system and team's future.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski identified the Seahawks' quarterback situation as one of the most important in the league.
"The Seahawks signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million free-agent contract. Even so, some trepidation exists with the 28-year-old as to whether he'll play like the version who showed up last year in Minnesota or regress to his previous performance levels," Sobleski wrote.
"Seattle didn't go all-in with Darnold as its long-term starter, either. An escape hatch is built into his contract, where the team can release him next offseason with a June 1 designation and save $27.5 million of next year's $33.9 million salary-cap charge, per Over The Cap.
"The Seahawks also selected Jalen Milroe in this year's third round. He is considered a work-in-progress because of inconsistencies found within his mechanics, footwork and accuracy.
"At the same time, though, the Alabama product is an elite athlete with a big arm. So, Seattle's coaching staff already has a plan in place to utilize the rookie."
The Seahawks will give Milroe a shot at some point, whether it be this season or beyond. That starts in the offseason, where Milroe will learn behind Darnold.
Darnold will get the first crack with the starters, but if he doesn't perform at a high level, the Seahawks could quickly give Milroe a chance to see if he can hang.
Milroe will use the time on the sidelines to fix the errors in his game, and the Seahawks hope he will truly develop into someone who can be a legitimate starting quarterback someday.
