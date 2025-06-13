Sobering NFL offseason power rankings put Seahawks in below-average territory
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games last season, but instead of making a few minor tweaks and hoping to improve upon that record, the team made sweeping changes on offense. Quarterback is undeniably the most important position in football, and the Seahawks completely renovated their QB room.
The team traded away the steady arm of Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders with the hope of upgrading the position in free agency. Seattle was able to land the top free-agent quarterback, signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract.
Darnold's stock is at an all-time high, but his track record is somewhat concerning. Prior to last year's monster season in Minnesota, Darnold had passed for just 63 touchdowns to 56 interceptions for his career.
This veteran quarterback's lack of career consistency has NFL analysts unsure what to make of this new-look Seattle team. In the latest offseason power rankings from NFL Trade Rumors, the Seahawks were placed in the below-average section at No. 20.
"The Seahawks may not have come into this offseason expecting to do a full facelift on offense, but that's what ended up happening after trading away both QB Geno Smith and WR D.K. Metcalf," wrote Logan Ulrich. "The offensive line remains a significant question mark even after drafting first-round OL Grey Zabel. At the end of the day, it's hard to say the Seahawks did anything except take a step back on that side of the ball."
While it's fair to question whether or not the Seahawks improved on offense after making so many drastic changes, the defense should be better in 2025. Ulrich believes the defense will need to carry the offense next season.
"Conversely, Seattle could be absolutely nasty on defense this year," added Ulrich. "Things started to come together under first-year HC Mike Macdonald as last season progressed, and the Seahawks finished 11th in scoring defense and 14th in total defense."
The Seahawks wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, but you can bet all eyes will be on Darnold when training camp rolls around in July.
