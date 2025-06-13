All Seahawks

Sobering NFL offseason power rankings put Seahawks in below-average territory

Despite having a "nasty" defense, Seattle was ranked way down at No. 20 in new batch of power rankings.

Matt Urben

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins (97) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins (97) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games last season, but instead of making a few minor tweaks and hoping to improve upon that record, the team made sweeping changes on offense. Quarterback is undeniably the most important position in football, and the Seahawks completely renovated their QB room.

The team traded away the steady arm of Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders with the hope of upgrading the position in free agency. Seattle was able to land the top free-agent quarterback, signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract.

Darnold's stock is at an all-time high, but his track record is somewhat concerning. Prior to last year's monster season in Minnesota, Darnold had passed for just 63 touchdowns to 56 interceptions for his career.

This veteran quarterback's lack of career consistency has NFL analysts unsure what to make of this new-look Seattle team. In the latest offseason power rankings from NFL Trade Rumors, the Seahawks were placed in the below-average section at No. 20.

"The Seahawks may not have come into this offseason expecting to do a full facelift on offense, but that's what ended up happening after trading away both QB Geno Smith and WR D.K. Metcalf," wrote Logan Ulrich. "The offensive line remains a significant question mark even after drafting first-round OL Grey Zabel. At the end of the day, it's hard to say the Seahawks did anything except take a step back on that side of the ball."

Defense
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

While it's fair to question whether or not the Seahawks improved on offense after making so many drastic changes, the defense should be better in 2025. Ulrich believes the defense will need to carry the offense next season.

"Conversely, Seattle could be absolutely nasty on defense this year," added Ulrich. "Things started to come together under first-year HC Mike Macdonald as last season progressed, and the Seahawks finished 11th in scoring defense and 14th in total defense."

The Seahawks wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, but you can bet all eyes will be on Darnold when training camp rolls around in July.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Stock up, stock down: What we learned from Seahawks OTAs, minicamp

Seattle Seahawks should sign former rival following breakout season

Packers sign former Seahawks fourth-round 2023 NFL draft pick

NFL analyst calls Seahawks GM John Schneider ‘not a good drafter’

Published
Matt Urben
MATT URBEN

Matt Urben is a sportswriter for multiple outlets, including MLive.com and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. He has covered numerous NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Matt grew up in Michigan, where he currently resides with his fiancé and dog. He is a graduate of MPI Film School and the University of Michigan.