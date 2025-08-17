Seahawks RB could be in line for bigger role after Chiefs game
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is entering his third season with the team and he could be in line for his largest workload yet.
ESPN insider Brady Henderson believes Charbonnet deserves more carries in Seattle's backfield.
"Zach Charbonnet continued to show why he'll have a bigger role in the Seahawks' backfield this season than you might expect. With Kenneth Walker III out again, Charbonnet carried five times for 45 yards on the opening drive, showing excellent vision and burst on a 15-yard touchdown run," Henderson wrote.
"Walker has missed extensive chunks of time in the spring and summer after missing 11 games last year, and it's enough to wonder not only about his availability but how crisp he'll be in a new blocking scheme when he is on the field. The ever-reliable Charbonnet, meanwhile, hasn't missed a day, and his production has been validating all the glowing praise he gets from teammates and coaches. Between Charbonnet's strong offseason and Walker's availability issues, it may be more of an even split in Seattle's backfield than a typical starter-backup situation."
Charbonnet is as close as he's been to the starting lineup and the preseason proves why he is getting better.
If Charbonnet can continue this kind of production during the regular season, the Seahawks will be forced to keep him on the field. At this point, he is giving the Seahawks the best chance to win in the backfield.
Walker will be the starter when he returns, but he needs to be able to perform well because Charbonnet is right on his tail when it comes to challenging him for the starting job.
