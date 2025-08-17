Analyst sees red-hot Seattle Seahawks as legitimate problem for NFL this year
They were the only team in the league this past season to miss the playoffs after winning at least 10 games. Of course, the 2024 Seattle Seahawks were a bit of a rollercoaster ride under first-time NFL head coach Mike Macdonald.
The team got off to a 3-0 start, dropped five of its next six games, then closed out the year with six wins in their final eight outings. Macdonald and company’s 10-7 mark was the same as the Los Angeles Rams, but the latter won the NFC West via the strength of victory tiebreaker. It was the second straight year that the ‘Hawks finished with a winning record and failed to reach the playoffs.
Off a pair of preseason outings, there seems to be a different demeanor to this club. A new-look offense, led by coordinator Klint Kubiak, has stressed balance and physicality. Regardless of who’s been on defense, this unit seems to be picking up where it left off the final eight games of 2024. Hence the following.
NFL writer feels Seattle Seahawks could be “scary good”
“I legitimately think the Seahawks are going to be a problem for the NFL this season…,” said Michael Harrison of TSN. “Had a tremendous defense the last half of the year…If the O-line FINALLY gels, they can be scary good…”
How good is scary? Can the defense actually be better than it was down the stretch this past season? Can quarterback Sam Darnold prove that last season’s Pro Bowl campaign with the Vikings was not an outlier? Could the aforementioned offensive line make major strides as the season unfolds?
All of these questions lead to one more. Can Seattle unseat the Rams in the NFC West and win a division title for the first time since 2020? That would be a big step for a franchise that hasn’t come up with a postseason victory since 2019.
